Restrictions On Non-Elective Surgeries Ease From Monday

The long-awaited return of non-elective surgeries will recommence in Sydney’s public hospitals from Monday.

After a seven-week hiatus to support the state’s health system manage escalating cases and hospital admissions, the surgical restrictions will be finally eased.

NSW Health confirmed several public hospitals across the state had already resumed non-elective surgery, with others will aim to take on up to 75 per cent of their usual elective surgery capacity, in the coming days and weeks.

"(The staged approach) ensures people have access to clinically recommended surgery while we continue to balance the COVID-19 emergency response," NSW Health acting deputy secretary Wayne Jones said on Saturday.

However, Payal Mukherjee, NSW chair of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, forewarned it could take some time before hospitals could make it through their backlogs.

“We are still recovering from Delta,” she said. “Then there’s the circumstances today. You’ll have a list, and maybe some of your patients have COVID or are isolating, so they have to cancel.”

Meanwhile, caps will also be lifted to 85 per cent for all non-urgent elective surgery patients requiring an overnight stay in private hospitals from Monday, before they are dropped entirely on March 7.

The state’s elective surgery waitlist was sitting at 92,000 last September, before the non-urgent surgeries were paused as NSW's health system became overstretched during the Delta wave.

