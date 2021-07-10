Restrictions Tighten In Greater Sydney Overnight

As locally acquired cases continue to grow throughout Greater Sydney, new and tighter restrictions have been enforced over night with health officials scrambling to contain the outbreak.

Health officials recorded a whopping 44 locally acquired cases yesterday, which is the highest number of cases recorded since the outbreak began on June 16th.

With numbers continuing to rise, Sydney locals within the affected lockdown areas are now under strict orders to only travel within their government area, with the exception of 10km from their home for exercise and other recreation.

Residents are also barred from gathering in outdoor groups larger than two people, funerals are limited to 10 people, only one person from each household is permitted to leave the house for essential purposes such as medication and groceries and browsing through shops is now strictly prohibited.

While health officials are attempting to get a handle on the situation, NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian is concerned that the infected cases discovered on Friday were out in the community while infectious for extended periods of time.

"...both the case numbers and unfortunately the number of people who may be exposed, or have been exposed, in the community is going to go up," she said.

"This is the opposite of where we need or want the numbers to trend."

As numbers continue to rise, Police are setting up check points along the Victorian borders to ensure school holiday goers have the appropriate permits.

