Restrictions To Ease For QLD's South East & Far North Today After 1 New Case Recorded

Another good day for Queensland recording just one new local COVID case overnight, but that's an historical case which was already in quarantine.

Meantime, Queensland's hard border with New South Wales is set to get tougher, with only the most essential workers allowed to cross.

Health Minister Steven Miles says restrictions will ease for the state's south east and Far North this afternoon from 4pm as planned.

While Dr Jeannette Young says masks are still needed amid concerns at the border.

"Because of what is happening on the other side of our border very close to us, it is really important that for another week we maintain some of those restrictions," she said.

Queensland administered 20,420 vaccines yesterday.

