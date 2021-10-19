Retailers Are Encouraged To Trade Outdoors Amid Melbourne's High Case Numbers

Victoria will finally be released from lockdown at 11:59 pm, Thursday, allowing businesses to breathe a sigh of relief as they reopen their doors to the public.

Retailers including hairdressers, beauty salons, retail stores, dance studios and gyms will be allowed to reopen however, they are encouraged to trade outdoors, leaving hair and beauty businesses scratching their heads over how it would work for them.

Victoria has recorded another 1749 new Covid infections and sadly, a further 11 deaths. Premier Daniel Andrews announced another $21 million will go towards speeding up the state’s vaccine rollout.

Amid Friday’s reopening, there are fears businesses will see major staff shortages after a clarification of the vaccination rules.

All staff are required to be double dosed according to the weekend’s reopening roadmap.

“The authorised workers had to be double vaccinated by the 26th of November and that’s fine, but to be double vaccinated by this time is obviously going to be difficult for them and it might mean that some businesses can’t even open.” - Tim Piper from The Worker's Union

Piper says many have been under the impression they just needed one dose of the vaccine in order to go back to work.

