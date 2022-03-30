Retired Surfing Star Mick Fanning Announces Bells Beach Comeback
"I'm pretty fired up"
On the latest episode of The Scorecard podcast for LiSTNR, host Liam Flanagan discussed the return of three-time World Surfing Champion Mick Fanning!
Fanning retired from the WSL in 2018, and while he appeared as a wildcard at Narrabeen last year, his comeback to the prestigious Bells Beach event is a major talking point.
"The 40-year-old has been granted a wildcard entry into this year's Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach, where he has already claimed four titles," Flanagan explained.
Fanning snapped up the opportunity to grab a record-breaking fifth title, announcing his return to the Torquay surf.
"Bells is the one I was really aiming for," Fanning said.
"It's a place that is really close to my heart and if I was ever going to take a wildcard it would be there, so I'm pretty fired up."