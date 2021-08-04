Returned FIFO Worker Tests Positive To Covid Sparking Fears For The Community

A returned FIFO worker has tested positive to Covid sparking fears he was infectious in the community.

The man was at the FMG’s Cloudbreak mine from July 20 before returning to Perth on July 27, where since he has spent the majority of his time in Greenwood and Fremantle.

Premier Mark McGowan says the man’s test results were “very, very weak”, returning a positive test before taking another test that came up negative.

It’s possible the man caught the virus from another man who flew from Queensland to Perth, only to return back to Brisbane two days later. Health officials are concerned the FIFO worker may have been infectious whilst he worked in the community.

To further complicate matters, health officials cannot work out if the man is infectious because he was covid positive back in March and April of last year after returning from overseas.

Contact tracing is currently underway while Perth has avoided lockdown restrictions for now.

