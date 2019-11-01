REVEALED: Chisel's New Album Cover Plus Details On The Special Edition Releases

Blood Moon, Out December 6

Article heading image for REVEALED: Chisel's New Album Cover Plus Details On The Special Edition Releases

In a week where Aussie rock fans got their first taste of rocking brand new Chisel, we can also now reveal the cover art for their new album Blood Moon.

Looks wicked!

Excitingly, and seemingly on trend, Blood Moon will be coming out on limited edition vinyl AND cassette.

The track listing for the new album is below (release December 6)

  1. Getting The Band Back Together
  2. Land Of Hope
  3.  Drive
  4.  Killing Time
  5. I Hit The Wall
  6.  Boundary Street
  7. Buried Treasure
  8. Accident Prone
  9. Someday
  10. You Are So Beautiful

 

Pre-order Blood Moon from 1st November: www.coldchisel.com www.coldchiselstore.com.au

Catch Cold Chisel live on the Blood Moon national tour, more info: www.coldchisel.com

