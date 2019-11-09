REVEALED | Cooper Cronk Set For Another Major Rugby League Coaching Role In 2020
If you thought Cooper Cronk's coaching resumé had hit its peak, think again!
Following the announcements in the past few weeks, Cronk will remain with the Sydney Roosters as a halves coach while also joining AFL side GWS Giants in a leadership role similar to Billy Slater's connection with St Kilda.
However, there's one major coaching job Cronk is eyeing and he will get a crack in 2020.
This was part of a broader chat around player news in the NRL, of which Kieran Foran's future in the NRL is set to be over due to another injury; hear the full chat below.