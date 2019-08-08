REVEALED: Kalyn Ponga's "Secret" Rugby Union Contract Offer

Kalyn Ponga could soon jet to the 15-man code if the Newcastle Knights don't meet his demands for a monster new contract.

Reports earlier this week from Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper revealed Ponga is seeking a new deal at the Knights.

Ponga is looking to become the highest paid player in the NRL on a new four-year $6million deal.

It was also revealed a South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar could be set to call his time in the NRL and seek a move overseas to the English Super League;