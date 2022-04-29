REVEALED | Our Top Picks for the Brisbane Comedy Festival

After a very unfunny pandemic decided to hog the limelight for a couple of years the Brisbane Comedy Festival returns, kicking off tonight with the Opening Gala at the Powerhouse, hosted by 104.5 Triple M traitor alumnus Nick Cody.

This year’s line-up features an incredible cast of national icons with the likes of Wil Anderson, who will be performing his critically acclaimed Willegal show along with his improv spectacular Watchu Talkin’ about Wil.

Fan favourites Dave Hughes & Harley Breen return to our city along with a cracking cast of local legends such as Mel Buttle, Damian Power & Aaron Gocs.

Not to mention, if you feel like cheaping out you can always head along to Knockoff every Friday night at the Powerhouse for some free shows from the River City’s next generation of stars.

Tighten up those stomach muscles Brisbane because in 2022 you’ll laugh so hard a little bit of wee might just come out.

The Brisbane Comedy Festival is on from NOW until Sunday 29th May – Tickets available from brisbanecomedyfestival.com