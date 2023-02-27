Revealed: The Amount Of Claims Made Following 2022 Floods

The Insurance Council of Australia has revealed $5.75 billion worth of claims have been made, one year on from the devastating New South Wales and Queensland floods.

Tens of thousands of homes were left damaged and destroyed while communities were torn apart as a result of the major flood disaster in February-April 2022.

A total of 239,538 claims were made – with $4.25 billion worth of claims paid as the country marks the first anniversary of the flood tragedy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among those this morning reflecting on the first anniversary, paying his respects to those effected and to emergency services and volunteers assisting in rescue and recovery efforts.

He acknowledged in a statement that a year on, the effects of the floods remain raw for thousands of Australians.

“For many, this event is still very raw, with the anniversary bringing into sharp focus what people have been through and what they’re still going through,” Mr Albanese said.

“We thank the thousands of emergency personnel, volunteers and Australian Defence Force personnel who responded, and worked through challenging conditions.

“The road to recovery from such a significant disaster is long.”

More than 20 people lost their lives in the disaster.

