REVEALED: The Contract Clause Which Could See Harry Grant Leave The Melbourne Storm For Good

The historic swap deal between the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm is back on.

The deal will see Paul Momirovski move south to Melbourne and gun-dummy half Harry Grant head to Concord.

While it's clear the proposed deal is for 2020 only, there's a "secret" clause that could mean Harry Grant could leave the Melbourne Storm for good.

Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper joined The Rush Hour with MG on Wednesday night to provide all the details.

LISTEN HERE:

Hoops also revealed all the details behind-the-scenes of the deal and how the NRL plan to rubber-stamp the deal; hear the full chat below.