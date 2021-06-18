REVEALED | The Massive Changes Set To Be Made At The Brisbane Broncos

“We are all under the microscope, not just players, coaches, performance staff, everyone is in the firing line.”

That was Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters, just moments after his side were thrashed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs by 46-points sending the once proud club to the bottom of the NRL ladder.

And Walters wasn't kidding, as he and club CEO Dave Donaghy wielded the axe on Friday.

Triple M's Ben Dobbin revealed the big changes that are set to be made at the Broncos.

