REVEALED | The Real Reason For Wayne Bennett & Craig Bellamy's Broncos Split In The Early 2000's

At the end of the 2019 NRL season, the South Sydney Rabbitohs complied a 21-page dossier for the NRL in an attempt to eliminate the wrestle from rugby league.
That's according to Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper with the Rabbitohs reportedly spending $20,000 on the dossier and are apparently the only club who don't employ a wrestling coach.
And according to Knights legend Adam MacDougall, it was wrestling that soured the relationship between Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy in the early 2000's.
This was part of a broader chat around the Rabbitohs attempt to eradicate the wrestle from the NRL