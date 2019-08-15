REVEALED | The Topics That Matter Most To Townsville Locals

Council have carried out a study to determine what we care about most in Townsville.

The results of the Liveability Study identified nature, open spaces and neighbourhood safety as the top three topics that we value.

Community and Cultural Development Committee Chair Cr Colleen said the survey had captured a large cross section of Townsville’s community.

“Council wants to know what the community values so they can get the best out of living in our city,” Cr Doyle said.



“We had community members from all walks of life participate and Council will take on board all the feedback.



“Having access to parks and open spaces, improved safety in the suburbs and developing more places to enjoy the natural environment are top priorities for our residents.

“These results will help Council provide crucial infrastructure and services to cater for the future of all residents.

“We will now have these results in mind as we move forward and build for our future.”

Top Local Government Area Care Factors