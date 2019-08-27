Revealed: What Exactly Happened When Jonathan Dick Was Caught

After two and a half years on the run, fugitive Jonathan Dick was captured by his childhood mate in Melbourne last week.

Dick was one of Victoria’s most wanted men after he allegedly killed his own brother with a samurai sword and later attacked a friend with a hammer.

In the podcast Understate: In Plain Sight hosted by Adam Shand, we hear first-hand how his friend David Cammarata and his co-worker detained Jono and how his closest friends from Wallan feel now he is no longer at large.

For legal reasons episodes 1-4 are currently not available whilst the matter goes through the Victorian courts. The investigation continues to find out how Jono evaded capture for so long and lived In Plain Sight.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!