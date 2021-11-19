Revellers Hit The Gold Coast As Schoolies Celebrate The End Of An Era

Thousands of Queensland school leavers hit the Gold Coast on Friday, to celebrate their final two years of secondary study.

Despite two Covid cases reported last week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Thursday that Schoolies will go ahead on the Gold Coast.

“This is great news for the 53,000 Queensland teenagers who are finishing school this week,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to these inspirational young Queenslanders who have completed their final two years of schooling under the shadow of Covid.”

Meanwhile, authorities are urging parents and carers to have a plan for their kids, in a bid to minimise potential risks

Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said it's important to make sure young people are informed and trusted so they can make the best decisions they can.

"The concern is that one week in the middle, it’s the first time a lot of these kids have been without parents, it’s the first time they've had access to significant amounts of their own discretionary money and also other that are trying to influence them to do things". - Comm Ben Marcus

Police have confirmed the glitter strip wanding trial will continue to operate around the clock, with the average age of those scanned being 18 years old.

