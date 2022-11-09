Review Launched Into Reports ADF Personnel Recruited By Chinese Military

Defence Minister Richard Marles is addressing concerns that former Australian Defence Force employees are helping to train Chinese military.

A federal government review has been launched into concerns surrounding the recruitment of former ADF personnel by the Chinese military.

The review follows reports that former ADF pilots had been contacted by officials from the Chinese military with requests to provide specialised training.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said that recent information provided to him has highlighted the need for an investigation.

"The information provided to me so far presents enough evidence to warrant the need for a detailed examination into the adequacy of current defence policies and procedures addressing this matter,” - Defence Minister Richard Marles

"I have therefore instructed the department to commence that process."

Mr Marles said that despite concerns of recruitment of Australians by the Chinese military, all current and former employees of the ADF are obligated withhold classified information.

Australians who work or have worked for the government in any capacity, particularly our ADF, who come into possession of the nation's secrets, have an obligation to maintain those secrets beyond their employment with, or their engagement with, the Commonwealth," he said.

"This is an enduring obligation and to reveal any of those secrets is a crime."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.