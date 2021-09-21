REX Airlines has announced all frontline staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new rule includes anyone working at check-in, pilots, and cabin crew across the airline’s regional and domestic networks.

Rex Airlines announces compulsory vaccination for all frontline staff

These staff members have until November 1 to get vaccinated, making it the first airline to have frontline staff vaccinated.

Deputy Chairman of REX Airlines John Sharp says it's a crucial step to getting the travel industry back up and running.

“We really do need to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible because without reaching those 70 and 80 percent vaccination rates, our airline industry will suffer, it is suffering, and will continue to suffer.”

Mr. Sharp added that the airline industry has a duty of care to Australian’s due to the nature of the job.

“We’ll meet with hundreds of people every day onboard the plane, and they also travel all over the country, so really it’s in everyone’s interest to make sure they’re double vaccinated.”

Qantas and Virgin have both announced mandatory vaccinations for their employees.

For more information about the vaccine or to book your vaccination appointment visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au or nsw.gov.au.

