REX Airlines Receives Funding For Regional And Remote Travel Services

Great news for Griffith!

Regional Express (Rex) has signed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement under the COVID-19 Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program announced by Deputy PM Michael McCormack, under which they will receive assistance to operate 1-2 return services per week to most regional and remote locations on the Rex network. 

The RANS program will provide funding for up to 6 months with an initial approval for 6 weeks.

Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp said that "never before has regional Australia been faced with such a massive and sudden threat". He added, "Without this intervention, many smaller regional communities would risk not having any air services at all for at least six months". 

"Regional Australia is very fortunate to have a government which places the highest national priority in ensuring the regional socio-economic fabric is not permanently destroyed by this national emergency".

- John Sharp

Revised guidelines were released late last week by the Federal Government, with provision to increase the number of funded services for each port. Rex has submitted a revised request for funding which will see ports offer 2-3 return services per week.

The approved Griffith route offers 2 return services to Sydney, with the revised Rex application for Commonwealth funding proposing 3 return services. 

20 April 2020

Listen Live!
