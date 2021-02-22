Rex Announces Coffs to Sydney Flights from April

Passengers will have even more choice when it comes to flights in Coffs Harbour from April.

Just days after the announcement of Qantas flights to Brisbane and Melbourne, Rex has announced that they will commence services from Sydney to Coffs Harbour, as well as Port Macquarie.

Along with the changes, the airline will drop five of their services, include from Grafton to Sydney.

Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp, said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cessation of services to (these) five routes”.

The new flights for Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie will go on sale from February 23 for travel from April 2021.

Rex will also commence jet services between Sydney and Melbourne on March 1.