Reynolds' Take On 'Frustrated' Walker

Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds says former teammate Cody Walker looks "frustrated", with the star South Sydney playmaker battling through an up and down 2022 season.

Reynolds, who left the Rabbitohs for Brisbane at the end of last year, discussed on Triple M's Saturday Scrum where it all looks to be going wrong for Walker this season.

"When things aren't going right, it frustrates him," Walker told Triple M.

