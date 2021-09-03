RFS Warns More Fires Are Expected In QLD In The Next Fortnight

In the past week alone, Queensland Firefighters have been called to more than a dozen blazes as the bushfire season begins.

The RFS Regional Coordination Director Tony Johnstone says we all play a part in reducing fire hazards but the recent coastal rain has dampened plans.

Johnstone says over the next coming days, there are a few signs Queenslanders can expect.

“Probably going to see more smoke in the air because people are going to take that window of opportunity to do some hazard reduction burns and reduce the fuel load before the potential of the fire season ahead of us,” he said.

Mr Johnstone also shared some tips that will ensure you are prepared in the event of a fire.

Things to double-check:

Make sure firefighter appliances fit through your gate.

Make sure your place of residence has markings set up so that firefighters can easily identify where you are located.

Make sure your gutters are clean.

Ensure that firefighter appliances can get around your house.

Make sure you know where your water supply is located.

If you have done a fire hazard reduction burn around your home, double-check that the fire is completely out.

For any future fire hazard reduction burns, make sure you get a permit from your local fire warden.

