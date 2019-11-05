RHCP's Flea Shocks Mick With A Glimpse Into What Really Happens On The Tour Bus

To celebrate the release of his autobiography, Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player and Australian born musician Flea joined Kennedy Molloy.

Known for the their rock’n’roll antics, the world famous rockstar surprised the team with what really goes on behind the scenes on the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour bus.

Surprising? Yes. Disappointing? Maybe just a little bit.

Flea also gave Mick and Jane a glimpse into what we can expect from his autobiography, Acid For the Children, and paid homage to his country of birth.

"It reverberates through every atom of my being and is a pillar of my heart," he said when asked if he misses Australia. "It's a resounding yes!"

Hear his full interview below:

