Rhyce Shaw Describes His Emotions When He Was Given The Permanent North Coaching Job

The first emotion Rhyce Shaw felt when he was given the permanent North Melbourne coaching job on Tuesday was relief.

Shaw joined The Saturday Rub after his side's 22-point win over Hawthorn to talk about the "interesting week" that he had been through.

"It's been an interesting week Bill," Shaw laughed.

"(I) got the official nod a day before the announcement."

"It was a bit of relief."

"I really wanted the job."

Shaw also spoke about how the Kangas managed to overcome a 20-point quarter time deficit.

