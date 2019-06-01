Rhyce Shaw Says He Thinks He Should Be In The Mix For The North Melbourne Coaching Job

In the wake of last night's victory Rhyce Shaw has revealed his desire to be the coach of North Melbourne beyond this season, saying he thinks he should be in the mix for the job.

The former Pies and Swans defender said that the experience that he's gained from the coaches he played under would put him in the conversation.

"I've been building towards being a senior coach for a while," Shaw said on The Saturday Rub.

"Obviously it has been a lot quicker than I expected."

"I've had a good apprenticeship under some fantastic coaches."

"I'd like to think that I'd be in that conversation."

Shaw also spoke about last night's match, North Melbourne's young players and the incredible amount of lollies he ate in the coaches box.

