Ribs & Rumps Ready To Re-Open After Flood Devastation

A Townsville favourite is ready to open it's doors again after the February floods.

Steak specialists Ribs & Rumps are proud to welcome you back in after the staff were rocked by the monster monsoon.

Since February it's been a long road for staff and tradies to restore their beloved restaurant.

From 12pm Friday you'll be able to lick your lips at a Ribs & Rumps table again.

Staff have been counting down on the Ribs & Rumps Facebook page to the re-opening and say they'll be taking takeaway orders too from 12noon Friday.

Ribs & Rumps now join a long list of businesses who are back on their feet after a struggling start to 2019.

Please keep our local businesses in mind and be sure to support local to get our city thriving again.

OUR NEW MEMBER FOR HERBERT SPOKE TO PRICEY- CATCH UP NOW: