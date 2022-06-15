Riccio's Mail | Adam Doueihi Set For Positional Switch In Return Game From ACL Injury
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Adam Doueihi will return to the rugby league field from an ACL injury this weekend as the Tigers battle the Bulldogs on Sunday.
Triple M & The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio revealed Doueihi is set for a positional switch in his return.
Riccio also revealed the changes the Blues are set to make with Josh Addo-Carr set for a return to the Origin arena; hear the full chat below.