Riccio's Mail | Adam Doueihi Set For Positional Switch In Return Game From ACL Injury

Adam Doueihi will return to the rugby league field from an ACL injury this weekend as the Tigers battle the Bulldogs on Sunday. 

Triple M & The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio revealed Doueihi is set for a positional switch in his return.

Riccio also revealed the changes the Blues are set to make with Josh Addo-Carr set for a return to the Origin arena; hear the full chat below.

