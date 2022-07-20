Riccio’s Mail | Benji Marshall Chasing Panthers Flyer As First Tigers Signing

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for Riccio’s Mail | Benji Marshall Chasing Panthers Flyer As First Tigers Signing

Getty Images

Benji Marshall & Tim Sheens have their feet firmly under the desk working hard to fix the Wests Tigers roster ahead of their takeover next season. 

Triple M & The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio has revealed the Tigers are chasing a Panthers flyer to help solve their backline issues.

LISTEN BELOW:

Riccio also opened up on the salary cap squeeze at the Panthers that could force a key forward out of the club; hear the full chat below!

 

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs