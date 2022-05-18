RICCIO'S MAIL | NZ Warriors Hierarchy Shoot Down Major Coaching Rumour

Article heading image for RICCIO'S MAIL | NZ Warriors Hierarchy Shoot Down Major Coaching Rumour

Triple M's Dave Riccio has revealed the coaching rumour that had the rugby league world 'buzzing' in the last 48 hours.

Fresh off Trent Barrett departing the Bulldogs, attention reportedly quickly turned to Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

Riccio joined Triple M Breakfast on Thursday with all the details.

Riccio also revealed the return date for the injured Latrell Mitchell; hear the full chat below.

 

18 May 2022

