Riccio’s Mail | The Four NRL Clubs In The Mix To Sign David Fifita

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for Riccio’s Mail | The Four NRL Clubs In The Mix To Sign David Fifita

Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph's Chief Sports reporter David Riccio has revealed the four NRL clubs in the mix to signing 'free agent' David Fifita. 

Fifita is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season meaning he is now free to receive contract offers from all rugby league clubs. 

Riccio joined Triple M Breakfast on Thursday morning with all the details.

LISTEN BELOW:

Riccio also revealed how Mal Meninga will plan to play Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary & Cameron Munster together in Australia's World Cup quarter-final; hear the full chat below.

 

18 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs