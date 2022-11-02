Riccio’s Mail | The Four NRL Clubs In The Mix To Sign David Fifita
The Daily Telegraph's Chief Sports reporter David Riccio has revealed the four NRL clubs in the mix to signing 'free agent' David Fifita.
Fifita is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season meaning he is now free to receive contract offers from all rugby league clubs.
Riccio joined Triple M Breakfast on Thursday morning with all the details.
Riccio also revealed how Mal Meninga will plan to play Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary & Cameron Munster together in Australia's World Cup quarter-final; hear the full chat below.