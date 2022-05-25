Riccio's News | Jarrod Croker Dislocated His Shoulder Reaching For TV Remote At Home

Medical retirement is looming for Jarrod Croker after dislocating his shoulder again on Tuesday.

Croker, who has been plagued by injury recently, dislocated his shoulder at home in the most unusual of circumstances.

The Daily Telegraph's Dave Riccio joined Triple M Breakfast on Thursday with all the details.

