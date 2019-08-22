Richard Roxburgh's New Aussie Flick Looks Like "Karate Kid" With Go-Karts

Richard Roxburgh is back on the big screen in a new Australian movie that looks like our very own version of Karate Kid.

Go! sees the Rake star play a grizzled, mysterious mentor at a go-kart track in a small town in Western Australia who takes young whipper snapper Jack under his wing.

Jack, who has just moved to the area with his single mother - played by Frances O'Connor - has fallen into the world of competitive go-kart racing and seems to possess the one thing the local champion/ bully can't stand: natural talent.

"Together, the team will endeavour to overcome all odds and defeat ruthless racer Dean to win the National Go Kart Championships," say Roadshow Films.

Like we said, some serious "wax on, wax off" vibes.

The film also stars a whole host of young Aussie talent, including William Lodder, Anastasia Bampos and Darius Amarfio-Jefferson.

Watch the trailer below:

