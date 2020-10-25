Richmond CEO Brendon Gale Following The Tigers 13th Premiership

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale was good enough to join Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning following the Tigers thirteenth premiership victory over the weekend.

Gale went through how he survived the weekend including how he saw the game and how the post game celebrations went down.

Benny also shared his thoughts on Dustin Martin's incredible performance and discussed how the club have supported him throughout his journey.

