Richmond Confirm Trent Cotchin Will Play On Friday Night

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin will make his return to footy on Friday night when the Tigers take on North Melbourne.

Cotchin has been sidelined since Round 3 with a hamstring injury, but coach Damien Hardwick confirmed that he will play this week.

“He’ll play,” Hardwick said during his press conference this morning.

“We were touch and go last week but we always had the North Melbourne game as our aim and he’s trained really well so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back.

“He’ll probably be a little bit rusty I reckon with regard to his touch in and around the contest because he’s missed six or seven weeks.

“But we just love his physicality and ability to run and cover ground. He’ll get better as the game goes on.”

Hardwick also confirmed that Tom Lynch will play after sitting out the last quarter against Essendon last Saturday with a calf complaint.