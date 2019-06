Richmond duo David Astbury & Brandon Ellis have been ruled out of tomorrow night's game against Geelong.

Damien Hardwick confirmed the news this morning.

Astbury will miss with minor hamstring complaint, while Ellis has been ruled out with a groin.

It is likely that both players will only miss one week.

This adds to the injury crisis at Tigerland, with first-choice players in Toby Nankervis, Jack Riewoldt, Jayden Short, Alex Rance, Kane Lambert & Jack Ross already on the sidelines.