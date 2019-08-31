Richmond Have Pulled Off An Incredible Comeback In The VFL Finals

Nank the hero!

22 minutes ago

Channel 7

Richmond have pulled off one of the great VFL finals comebacks this afternoon at Punt Road Oval. 

The Tigers trailed arch-rival Essendon by 40 points at three-quarter time, but they managed to put the pressure back on the Bombers by kicking three quick goals to open the final term. 

Kicking with a favourable breeze, the VFL minor premiers gained plenty of momentum and managed to pile on seven goals to one in the final term to record a famous win. 

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis was the hero for the Tigers, nailing a clutch set shot with only seconds to go on the clock. 

WATCH NANK'S GOAL HERE: 

Incredible game! 

