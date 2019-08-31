Richmond Have Pulled Off An Incredible Comeback In The VFL Finals

Richmond have pulled off one of the great VFL finals comebacks this afternoon at Punt Road Oval.

The Tigers trailed arch-rival Essendon by 40 points at three-quarter time, but they managed to put the pressure back on the Bombers by kicking three quick goals to open the final term.

Kicking with a favourable breeze, the VFL minor premiers gained plenty of momentum and managed to pile on seven goals to one in the final term to record a famous win.

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis was the hero for the Tigers, nailing a clutch set shot with only seconds to go on the clock.

WATCH NANK'S GOAL HERE:

Incredible game!