Richmond President Peggy O’Neal Receives Queen's Birthday Honour

Richmond President Peggy O’Neal has been appointed as an Officer of the order of Australia.

Peggy, who became the AFL’s first ever female club president in 2013, was recognised for her service to football, as well as for her time in superannuation and finance law and her contribution to the advancement of women in leadership roles.

“I’m very pleased and honoured to have been selected.



“I couldn’t quite believe what I was reading, it was very moving to think that behind the scenes, people had been working on this application and doing it on my behalf … I did shed a tear or two.”

Speaking to the Richmond website on her time at Richmond, she reflected on her pride in the 2017 season.

“Being part of a premiership year after not having won a premiership in so long… I don’t know that there’s any highlight greater than that,” O’Neal said.

