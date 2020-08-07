Richmond Provide Statement On 'Player Behaviour' During Team Song

Richmond have released a public statement addressing 'player behaviour' during last night's team song. 

Footage of Nick Vlastuin & Jayden Short inappropriately grabbing Mabior Chol was captured last night and was raised in Damian Hardwick's press conference. 

Triple M Footy's new breaker Damian Barrett explained the situation and read the statement. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Richmond's statement reads: 

 

