Richmond Provide Statement On 'Player Behaviour' During Team Song
On the Friday Huddle.
Richmond have released a public statement addressing 'player behaviour' during last night's team song.
Footage of Nick Vlastuin & Jayden Short inappropriately grabbing Mabior Chol was captured last night and was raised in Damian Hardwick's press conference.
Triple M Footy's new breaker Damian Barrett explained the situation and read the statement.
LISTEN HERE:
Richmond's statement reads:
Catch the best of Triple M Footy here!