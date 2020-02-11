Richo Heading To Narembeen

Former Richmond player and current Seven Sport boundary reporter Matthew Richardson will be heading to Narembeen on Wednesday the 19th of February for a great night supporting junior sports in Narembeen.

Presented by Ultimate Promotions, the former player will join Eagles legend Glen Jakovich for a night of laughs, stories and discussion about the great Australian game.

Narembeen Rec Centre will be open from 7pm with hot food and hot and cold beverages available.

Tickets start from $20 and the night will support junior sport in Narembeen.

There's also your chance to be on great auction items from Ultimate Promotions.

For details contact Craig at Narembeen Hawks on 0429 647 651