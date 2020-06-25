Rick Astley's Released An Acoustic Cover Of 'Everlong' By Foo Fighters

"Here we go."

Article heading image for Rick Astley's Released An Acoustic Cover Of 'Everlong' By Foo Fighters

Image: YouTube

This isn't a Rick Roll. It's a Rick Grohl.

Rick Astley has covered one of the great rock songs - Everlong by Foo Fighters - from his home studio.

"Sometimes you just have to find a song that's going to lift your spirits and put you in another place," he introduced.

"One of the bands i always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters. So here we go, here's my cover of a song of their called Everlong."

The video, released last week, has already clocked in at 1.6 million views on YouTube and counting, so it's fair to say Astley has gone viral (and not for the first time).

Ethan Meldrum

25 June 2020

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

Rock News
Foo Fighters
Rick Astley
Listen Live!
Rock News
Foo Fighters
Rick Astley
Rock News
Foo Fighters
Rick Astley
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs