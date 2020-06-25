Rick Astley's Released An Acoustic Cover Of 'Everlong' By Foo Fighters

This isn't a Rick Roll. It's a Rick Grohl.

Rick Astley has covered one of the great rock songs - Everlong by Foo Fighters - from his home studio.

"Sometimes you just have to find a song that's going to lift your spirits and put you in another place," he introduced.

"One of the bands i always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters. So here we go, here's my cover of a song of their called Everlong."

The video, released last week, has already clocked in at 1.6 million views on YouTube and counting, so it's fair to say Astley has gone viral (and not for the first time).