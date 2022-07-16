Ricky Martin Faces Decades In Jail For Incest Allegations

Singer Ricky Martin has been accused of incest by his nephew and faces up to 50 years in jail if convicted.

Martin’s nephew filed a domestic violence case against the singer two weeks ago, in which he denied any wrongdoing in a post on Twitter on July 4.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterise me,” Martin Tweeted.

Martin was given a restraining order against his nephew, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, which Spanish news outlet Marca reported Martin’s brother, Eric, revealed the complaint.

Sanchez alleged he had ended a seven-month relationship with Martin – who then went on to stalk his nephew.

It was also alleged Sanchez suffered physical and emotional abuse during the relationship, with Marca reporting Martin continued to contact his nephew and show up at his house after the breakup.

Martin is scheduled to appear at the trial on July 21 and faces five decades in prison under strong Puerto Rican sentencing laws for incest crimes if convicted.

It is unknown what charges Martin is facing, but Puerto Rican laws have stricter penalties for certain sexual crimes when the people involved are related.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: