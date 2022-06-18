Ricky Olarenshaw On Jordan De Goey's Bali Trip

Ricky Olarenshaw called in to Dead Set Legends Adelaide to give an insight into Jordan De Goey's controversial trip to Bali during Collingwood's bye week.

He said De Goey had conducted himself well during his time away so far and that it's to do with his choice of holiday spot that has caused such a discussion.

"He’s not the only player in AFL that’s had days off and gone to a bar or night club," Olarenshaw said on Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo.

"It’s just because it’s Bali I guess that’s why it’s caused such a stir."

"From my point of view, he’s been really well behaved he’s enjoying his break.

"If he was driving around on a motorbike with no helmet on then I’d give him a whack but going to bar on like any other player on their bye weekend, I don’t see the issue."

