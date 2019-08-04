Ricky Stuart Confirms Joey Leilua Be Named For The Raiders This Week

Ricky Stuart has confirmed strike centre Joey Leilua will be named for the Canberra Raiders this week.

Leilua was in incredible form to start to 2019 season but was struck down with a neck injury, that almost ended his career.

First reports suggested Leilua was set to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, having last played in the Raiders round seven loss to Manly.

However, after a strenuous rehabilitation program the 26-year-old is back in time for finals.

Stuart also opened up on the Raiders’ 2019 season, ahead of their run into the finals; hear the full chat below.