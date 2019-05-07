Rider Killed In Horror Crash At Williamtown

Tragedy on our roads overnight, with a motorbike rider killed at Williamtown.
The 62 year old man from Medowie couldn't be revived after his bike collided with a ute and then careered into a fence on Cabbage Tree Road at around 6:15pm last night.
The ute driver - a 24 year old man - wasn't injured and underwent mandatory blood and urine testing.
Police want to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage.
Meantime, a heavily pregnant woman and her toddler escaped serious injury after a two car crash at Kotara last night.