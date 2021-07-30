Rider Left Trapped In Watagan State Forest After Crashing Into A Tree

Complex rescue to say the least

Article heading image for Rider Left Trapped In Watagan State Forest After Crashing Into A Tree

Source: Pexels, Anthony Shkraba

Police, Paramedics and the Central Coast Squad were called to an expert rescue operation for an injured motorcyclist left deep in Watagan State Forest after crashing into a tree Thursday evening. 

The operation was complex, taking several hours due to the rugged terrain, lack of light, cold temperatures and thick bushland.

It’s not just a simple go in the bush and get him out, it's logistically, planning, putting everything in place. At the same time in the middle of a pandemic, we’ve gotta ensure that we don’t have any cross-infection between ourselves but other services.

- Rescue Squad Captain Daniel Van

Pictured above: Scene of the crash. Source: Central Coast Rescue Squad Facebook page.

It took an hour just to stabilise and transport the 31-year-old man, who sustained leg and abdominal injuries, to a safe location where an ambulance could take him to hospital.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi  on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews.  Available on Listnr.

Triple M Newsroom

30 July 2021

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

CENTRAL COAST
motorcycle
News
Listen Live!
CENTRAL COAST
motorcycle
News
CENTRAL COAST
motorcycle
News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs