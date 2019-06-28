Rides, Fireworks And Dagwood Dogs Galore At The Mudgeeraba Show

If you are looking for something to do with kids to celebrate the start of the school holidays, the Mudgeeraba Show is here again!

The annual agriculture show runs from Friday evening June 28, through until Sunday, June 30.



The hinterland show is now in its 91st year, and Mudgeeraba Show Society president Ella Parsons said it had come a long way from its humble beginnings as a local flower show, getting bigger and better each year.

She promised there would be something for everyone at this year's show.

"The pig races, the pavilions... we have three stages going all day long with live entertainment, we have the early fireworks the children at 5:45... plus our traditional fireworks at the end of the night's program".

The finals for musical talent quest Ag Factor were set to be held on Friday night as well, with a special guest performance from local country star Casey Barnes.

"The talent that has come forward locally at the Ag Factor is just phenomenal so it'll be well worth seeing the finals here."

Head to the Mudgeeraba Show website for further ticketing and event info.