"Ridiculously Excessive": Triple M Saturday NRL Team Slam Viliame Kikau's Suspension

The Triple M Saturday NRL team have slammed the match-review committee's decision to charge and suspended Viliame Kikau for his hit on Darren Nicholls in the Panthers' win over the Dragons on Friday night.

Ryan Girlder labelled the charge "ridiculously excessive" while Emma Lawrence called the sin-binning a "joke."

Kikau was hit with a shoulder charge by the MRC after being sin-binned for the hit during the game and will miss between 1-2 games.

The team also discussed Andrew Fifita's identical charge for his late hit on Lachlan Burr on Friday night.

Wendell Sailor believes Fifita's head just isn't in the game at the moment.

