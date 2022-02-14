"Right Now We're Losing Lives" Coast Nurses Plea For Help

Nurses and midwifes all around the Central Coast and NSW are going on strike over better nurse to patent ratios

'I'm ashamed of our system now I have been nursing for 24 years and the way our system has gotten is just disgusting' President of the Wyong Hospital Nurses & Midwives Association Kelly Falconer told Paddy and Rob Palmer.

'At the end of the day we just want to make sure that the patients are safe and they're not safe' Kelly continued.

1 nurse to every 4 patients on the floor and 1 nurse to 3 patients in ED is ratio the Wyong Hospital Nurses & Midwives Association are after to bring New South Wales in line with Victoria and Queensland.

