Rio’s Challenge Of Hope Around WA To Help Build State's First Children’s Hospice
Raising over $100k
Supplied
Have you heard about ‘Rio's Challenge of Hope’? Well you are about to!
Ryan Fowler is about to bike ride across the whole of WA to raise money for Perth’s Children Hospital Foundation.
From June 28 till July 16, Fowler will be riding a total of 1061kms and on a few days even riding over 100km!
But why is he doing this?
Right now, WA does not have a dedicated children’s hospice facility. In fact, there are only three dedicated children hospices in all of Australia.
The vision is to turn a respite centre for WA’s sickest children into a reality, with many services for them and their families.
Fowler is riding in honour of his beautiful son Rio, who had to undergo five major surgeries before finding out his condition was terminal.
He is hoping to show the nation, that none of these kid’s stories will be forgotten.
Please help support the thousands of people who will benefit from this new centre right here.
Follow Ryan’s journey
Start / Finish Date
Accommodation Location
Date
Run / Ride / Transit
Travel Day – Perth to Geraldton
Geraldton
27 June 2021
Drive to location
Geraldton – Dongara
Geraldton
28 June 2021
Ride = 64.2km
Dongara – Leeman
Leeman
29 June 2021
Ride = 88.4km
Leeman – Cervantes
Cervantes
30 June 2021
Ride = 69.9km
Cervantes – Gabbadah
Gabbadah
1 July 2021
Ride = 107km
Gabbadah – Perth
Perth
2 July 2021
Ride = 89km
Travel Day – Perth Albany
Albany
3 July 2021
Drive to location
Albany – Narrikup
Albany
4 July 2021
Run = 35.4km
Narrikup – Rocky Gully
Alkoomi Wines
5 July 2021
Ride & Run = 77km
Rocky Gully – Manjimup
Manjimup
6 July 2021
Ride = 99.7km
Manjimup – One Tree Bridge
Manjimup
7 July 2021
Run = 22.4km
One Tree Bridge – Margaret River
Margaret River
8 July 2021
Ride = 107km
Margaret River – Busselton
Busselton
9 July 2021
Run & Ride = 54.2km
Busselton – Capel
Busselton
10 July 2021
Run = 27.4km
Capel – Bunbury
Busselton
11 July 2021
Run = 27km
Bunbury – Waroona
Mandurah
12 July 2021
Ride = 70.2km
Waroona – Mandurah
Mandurah
13 July 2021
Ride = 44.5km
Mandurah – Rockingham
Fremantle
14 July 2021
Run = 34.4km
Rockingham – Fremantle
Fremantle
15 July 2021
Run = 33.7km
Fremantle – Finish TBC
Perth
16 July 2021
Run or Ride TBC = 10Km
Stay up to date with the latest information on Rio's Legacy and Perth Children Hospital Foundation Facebook pages.