Rio’s Challenge Of Hope Around WA To Help Build State's First Children’s Hospice

Have you heard about ‘Rio's Challenge of Hope’? Well you are about to!

Ryan Fowler is about to bike ride across the whole of WA to raise money for Perth’s Children Hospital Foundation.

From June 28 till July 16, Fowler will be riding a total of 1061kms and on a few days even riding over 100km!

But why is he doing this?

Right now, WA does not have a dedicated children’s hospice facility. In fact, there are only three dedicated children hospices in all of Australia.

The vision is to turn a respite centre for WA’s sickest children into a reality, with many services for them and their families.

Fowler is riding in honour of his beautiful son Rio, who had to undergo five major surgeries before finding out his condition was terminal.



He is hoping to show the nation, that none of these kid’s stories will be forgotten.

Please help support the thousands of people who will benefit from this new centre right here .

Follow Ryan’s journey

Start / Finish Date Accommodation Location Date Run / Ride / Transit Travel Day – Perth to Geraldton Geraldton 27 June 2021 Drive to location Geraldton – Dongara Geraldton 28 June 2021 Ride = 64.2km Dongara – Leeman Leeman 29 June 2021 Ride = 88.4km Leeman – Cervantes Cervantes 30 June 2021 Ride = 69.9km Cervantes – Gabbadah Gabbadah 1 July 2021 Ride = 107km Gabbadah – Perth Perth 2 July 2021 Ride = 89km Travel Day – Perth Albany Albany 3 July 2021 Drive to location Albany – Narrikup Albany 4 July 2021 Run = 35.4km Narrikup – Rocky Gully Alkoomi Wines 5 July 2021 Ride & Run = 77km Rocky Gully – Manjimup Manjimup 6 July 2021 Ride = 99.7km Manjimup – One Tree Bridge Manjimup 7 July 2021 Run = 22.4km One Tree Bridge – Margaret River Margaret River 8 July 2021 Ride = 107km Margaret River – Busselton Busselton 9 July 2021 Run & Ride = 54.2km Busselton – Capel Busselton 10 July 2021 Run = 27.4km Capel – Bunbury Busselton 11 July 2021 Run = 27km Bunbury – Waroona Mandurah 12 July 2021 Ride = 70.2km Waroona – Mandurah Mandurah 13 July 2021 Ride = 44.5km Mandurah – Rockingham Fremantle 14 July 2021 Run = 34.4km Rockingham – Fremantle Fremantle 15 July 2021 Run = 33.7km Fremantle – Finish TBC Perth 16 July 2021 Run or Ride TBC = 10Km